Police say nephew admits to killing his aunt and uncle in Texas

The nephew of two siblings who went missing earlier this year in Texas has been charged in connection with their deaths after he confessed to killing them.

Ramon Escobar was charged with Capital Murder in the deaths of his aunt and uncle, Rogelio and Dina Escobar, who went missing in Houston in late August.

Houston police said they interviewed Ramon after his uncle and aunt were reported missing, but didn't have any direct evidence of his involvement.

Days later, Ramon fled to southern California, where he was arrested in September for a series of attacks that left two homeless people dead and several others injured.

Police said after that arrest, Ramon continued to deny any involvement in his aunt and uncle's disappearances, but then later confessed to killing them.

Dina Escobar's van was found in Galveston days after she and her brother were reported missing.

Investigators said they are still working on locating and recovering the bodies of Ramon and Dina Escobar.