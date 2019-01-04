Police say two women stole clothing from JC Penney's in Moline

Two women are wanted out of Moline after police say they stole men's clothing from JC Penney's.

Police say on December 27 the two women entered the Moline JC Penney's and stole men's clothing. Police say the two women selected items and put them in a large purse and backpack. Officials say after taking the items, they left the mall in a dark blue Ford Explorer.

Officials say the woman who was carrying the backpack is described as a black middle-aged woman of average build. Police say she has a piercing in her lip and was wearing a black hair cover, pink winter coat with fur around the hood and red plaid pants. Officials say the woman carrying the large purse is described as a black woman in her twenties, thin build and was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and has red highlights in her hair.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.