Police search for Kewanee man who hasn't been seen since November

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Kewanee.

Police say 30-year-old Brandon Oliver, of Kewanee, has not been seen or heard from since November of 2019. Officials say they took a report for a missing person on February 3.

The police department is asking for help in trying to locate him.

If you have any information regarding his current location you're asked to call the police department at 309-853-1911 or through the department's Facebook page.