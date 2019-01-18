Police search for bank robber in Moline

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at the American Bank and Trust in Moline Friday morning.

Police say around 10 a.m. a man with a handgun entered the bank on the Avenue of the Cities, demanded money and took off in a white sedan.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution while police searched for the suspect

The Moline-Coal Valley School District says there is no longer a threat and the passive or soft lockdown has been lifted from Moline High School, Moline High School Coolidge Campus, and Roosevelt Elementary School.

Look here for updates on the search.

