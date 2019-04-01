Police search for driver after pedestrian was hit by SUV in Galesburg

Police in Galesburg are investigating after police say someone was hit by an SUV on Saturday.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of South Academy Street in Galesburg.

A dark-colored SUV hit a person who was walking in the roadway, according to police. The driver then left the scene officials say.

The person who was hit by the SUV was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries."

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the driver and vehicle in this incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual and vehicle can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.