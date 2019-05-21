Police search for man considered armed and dangerous out of Fort Madison, Iowa

Police are asking for your help in finding a wanted suspect out of Fort Madison, Iowa. Police say 43-year-old Chad Michael Vice is wanted on burglary charges and that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police urged those who have or may see him to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is about 6'0" and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 911 or the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525 ext 1.