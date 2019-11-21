Police search for man considered armed and dangerous out of Rock Island County

Have you seen this man? If so, police are asking for your help in locating him but are warning the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 57-year-old Dale Leathers is wanted out of Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charges of aggravated DUI, driving revoked, a felony, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

He is described as being 5'8" and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.