Police search for man with condition that may put him in danger

Police are asking for your help finding 90-year-old Myron Whisler, who they say has a condition which may place him in danger.

At the request of the Aurora Police Department, the Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Whisler.

He is a white male and is 5'2" and approximately 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 1920 Kensington Place at 7:30 a.m. on August 7. Police say he may be driving a gold 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible with an Illinois license plate, BUD29.

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500 or call 911.