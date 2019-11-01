Police search for man with "violent tendencies" out of Moline, Rock Island

Police in the Quad Cities are looking for a man they say has violent tendencies.

Police say 53-year-old Daniel Scharfenberg is wanted for failure to appear on original charges of possession of prescription drugs, tax stamp violation, controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred. (KWQC)

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.