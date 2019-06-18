Police search for missing 10-year-old last seen in Moline, Illinois

UPDATE: Authorities say they are now conducting a grid search with multiple agencies.

They say Hoss was last seen playing with friends around 5:00 p.m. Authorities were notified she was missing by her parents around 8:45 p.m.

They are unsure if it is criminal or not at this time. They are checking all possibilities.

ORIGINAL:

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl out of Moline, Illinois.

Police say 10-year-old Chloe Hoss was last seen in the Cloverleaf Trailer Park. That's located in the 3300 block of 45th Avenue A in Moline. She was last seen Tuesday evening and has not returned home.

She was last seen wearing an orange tank top, blue jean shorts and white sandals. Detective Griffin, with the Moline Police Department tells TV6 she was last seen around 5 p.m. while she was playing with friends.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police as soon as possible at 309-797-0401.