Police search for missing 7-year-old from Carbondale, Illinois

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing 7-year-old girl from Carbondale, Illinois.

Police with the department say 7-year-old Patrice D. Dotson was reported missing after she was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m.

Police describe Dotson as being 4'00", weighing about 70 pounds and she has brown eyes and braided black hair with multi-colored beads.

She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt and pink shoes.

Police believe she is on foot in the Carbondale area.

"Dotson has a mental development disability and is sometimes non-verbal," police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.



