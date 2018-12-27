Police search for missing 74-year-old man

Police in Illinois are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Officials with the Endangered Missing Person Advisory say 74-year-old Frank Bendorf left his home around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and never returned. They suspect he left to get gas.

Officials say he left his home in unincorporated Cook County to get gas possibly in the area of Touhy Ave. at Mannheim Road.

Frank's wife called police at 10 p.m. when he had not returned home. Officials say he does not have a cell phone and his OnStar service is not active.

He is described as a white man with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 6'0" and 230 pounds. Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.

Officials say he may be in a blue 2006 Chevy Impala with license plate number N810609.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement or Cook County Sheriff's Police at 847-294-4735.