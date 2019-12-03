Police search for missing man out of Macomb, Illinois

Police in Macomb are asking for your help in locating a missing man who is considered in danger.

Police say 55-year-old James "Jimmy" Adams is insulin-dependent and takes other medicine. He is about 5'11 and approximately 330 pounds.

Police say he is intelligent, into religion and a phenomenal guitar player.

He was last seen Monday afternoon and has not had his medicine. His illness prevents him from accepting current reality at times.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, flannel shirt, grey t-shirt and black pants.

If you see James, you're asked to call police immediately.