Police search for missing woman with condition that puts her in danger

Have you seen Grace Koath? If so, police are asking for your help as they try to locate her.

At the request of the Algonquin Police and the Illinois State Police, a Missing Person Advisory has been issued for Grace.

She is an 86-year-old woman and is 5'2 and approximately 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

There is no description available of what she was last seen wearing.

She was last seen at 2 Dellwood Court in Algonquin at 4 p.m. on August 6.

She drives a blue 2008 Saturn Vue with Illinois license of DU6218. The vehicle is also missing.

Officials say Grace has a condition that puts her in danger.

Anyone with information should call the Algonquin police department at 847-658-4531 or call 911.