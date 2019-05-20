Police search for second work release escapee in Davenport

Officials are searching for another man who failed to report back to the work release facility in Davenport.

The Iowa Department of Corrections posted Saturday that they were looking for Shawn Jones.

On Monday, officials announced that Micah Lee Bates Jr. had failed to report back from the work release center as required Sunday night.

Officials say Bates was convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other crimes in Scott County.

Bates is described as a 31-year-old man who is 6'1 and approximately 186 pounds. He has a noticeable tattoo on his neck.

He was admitted to the work release facility on March 13, 2019.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call local police.