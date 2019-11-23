Police search for suspect after armed robbery at Burger King in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking for the public's help after an armed robbery took place at Burger King in Iowa City.

Police say on Saturday, Nov. 23 just after 5 a.m., police were informed of a robbery at the Burger King on Boyrum Street. Police say the suspect, who was alone, entered the fast-food restaurant, showed a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then left the store. They're described as a black man who was wearing dark clothing.

No further information is being released at this time.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

 