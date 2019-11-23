Police search for suspect after armed robbery at Burger King in Iowa City

Police are asking for the public's help after an armed robbery took place at Burger King in Iowa City.

Police say on Saturday, Nov. 23 just after 5 a.m., police were informed of a robbery at the Burger King on Boyrum Street. Police say the suspect, who was alone, entered the fast-food restaurant, showed a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then left the store. They're described as a black man who was wearing dark clothing.

No further information is being released at this time.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.