Police search for suspect after money is stolen from self-checkout at Moline Walmart

Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect after cash was taken from a self-checkout at Walmart. Police say this happened in Moline.

On Monday a customer forgot to retrieve the cash they had just withdrawn while at a self-checkout register at the store. When they walked away, police say the woman pictured above was seen on surveillance cameras grabbing the money.

The customer who withdrew the money went back after realizing they forgot to grab it and the money was gone.

If you know who this suspect is you're asked to call 309-524-2140 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.