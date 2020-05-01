Police search for suspect after stabbing in Muscatine

Police area searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Muscatine on Friday.

Police say they were called near the intersection of East 7th Street and Poplar Street for a report of a possible stabbing around 9 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they found Jason Burkett in the street with a stab wound.

Burkett was taken to the hospital and then flown to another hospital as a result of the stabbing.

According to police they believe this is an "isolated incident", however, the suspect has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-263-9922.

The incident remains under investigation.