Police search for suspects after counterfeit bills are used at Regal Moline

Do you recognize these two suspects? Police say they're wanted after counterfeit bills were used at Regal Cinemas in Moline.

On November 30, officials say two females walked into the movie theatre and one purchased concessions with a $100 bill and received change. Police say she then left the theatre.

The second female, also using a $100 bill, bought a movie ticket and then received her change. She also then left the theatre. Officials say both bills were later found to be fake.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.