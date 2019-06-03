Police search for suspects after multiple stores burglarized in Mt. Pleasant, Fort Madison

Police are asking for the community's help in finding the suspects responsible for burglarizing a Verizon Wireless store in Mt. Pleasant.

Police say on Monday, June 3, just after 2:30 a.m., two people entered the Verizon Wireless store located at 111 West Monroe Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Officials say they were in the store for less than a minute and were able to steal multiple items. They came from the east and they left in the same direction according to police.

Police say at this time there is no known vehicle, however, Fort Madison had two phone stores that were burglarized an hour later. Police say the same suspects were on film there as well.

The suspects were outside the Mt. Pleasant store for a couple of minutes and video footage was able to show a couple of vehicles traveling past the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt Pleasant PD at 319 385-1450.