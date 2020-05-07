Police search for suspects after outhouse is intentionally set on fire in Bettendorf

Police are looking for suspects after an outhouse was set on fire and destroyed at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. on April 30. An outhouse at a business construction site near the complex was set on fire and destroyed.

The outhouse was valued at $600.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.