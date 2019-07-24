Police search for wanted man in Burlington after leaving facility without permission

Officials are asking for help from the community in locating a wanted man. Officials say 25-year-old Joshua Bergen left the Burlington Residential Facility Wednesday morning without permission and has not returned to the facility.

Bergen, convicted of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, is 5'7" and approximately 188 pounds. He was admitted to the facility on May 1, 2019. Officials say he was convicted of other crimes too in Louisa County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.