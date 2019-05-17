Police search for woman wanted on forgery and meth charges in Davenport

A woman is wanted on forgery and meth charges out of Davenport according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Police say 33-year-old Amy Burick is wanted on Escape on Original charges of Forgery and Meth Possession.

She is described as a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5'5 and approximately 150 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.