Police search for woman who they say is known to shoplift at Aldi's in Silvis

Do you recognize this woman? If so, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like to hear from you. Police say on February 11 police with the Silvis Police Department were called to Aldi on a report of a shoplifting incident in progress. Officials say the suspect left Aldi's and then went to Walmart after the theft. (KWQC)

Police say the suspect pictured above left the store without paying for merchandise in a silver Buick Envoy which was being driven by a light-complexioned man with dreadlocks.

Officials tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled from the officers.

The woman is known to have stolen from the store several times according to officials.

She's described as having brown hair and she was wearing a white coat with blue jeans. She was holding a baby carrier and a diaper bag.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.