Police search for work release escapee who was convicted of kidnapping

Officials say a man convicted of 3rd-degree kidnapping walked away from a work-release facility without permission in Des Moines.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say 33-year-old Michael Joseph Frazier, convicted of 3rd-degree Kidnapping and other crimes in Warren County, walked out without permission Tuesday night.

He is described as 6'1 and weighs about 205 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility in March of 2019.

Anyone with information should contact their local police.