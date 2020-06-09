Police searching for driver involved in Burlington hit-and-run

A woman was seriously injured in an early morning hit and run in Burlington.

Burlington Police said it happened around 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman walking in the road near S. Central Ave. and Aetna St. was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to Burlington Police, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck. No specific make or model was provided.

Police ask if you have any information on the accident, please contact them at (319)-753-8375.

The victim's condition at this time is not known.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update it as more details become available.