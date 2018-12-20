Police searching for escaped inmate in Jasper County

A press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections said inmate Michael Eugene Field, currently assigned to the Correctional Release Center in Newton, has left from his worksite in Victor, IA and has been placed on escape status.

Field's was sentenced for Operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and Operating under the influence of alcohol or drug.

Field was last seen taking a break near his assigned workplace, Quantum Plastics, in Victor, IA (Iowa County). The last time his supervisors saw him was at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Field is a 49-year-old white male, height 5'10", and weighs 190 pounds. He has a scar on his right eyebrow and his left hand.

Anyone with information on Field's whereabouts should contact local police. Police say do not try to apprehend Field, just call the police.