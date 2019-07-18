Police searching for man accused of stealing knives from Menards in Moline

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing knives from Menards in Moline in June.

In this week's Crime Stoppers crimes of the week, police are searching for this man, accused of stealing knives from Menards in Moline in June.

Police say on June 28, the suspect grabbed some Kershaw brand knives and hid them on his person. An employee yelled for him to stop as he walked out of the store, but he didn't stop. Police say he got into the passenger side of a black SUV, and the driver then drove away.

The knives are valued at $160.

He's described as wearing a bandana and sunglasses.

If you have any information about this theft or you know who this man is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

