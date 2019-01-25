Police searching for man they say broke a woman's leg in 2016

A man is wanted out of Rock Island after police say he broke a woman's leg by knocking her down in 2016.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Stephen Hedges failed to appear in court following the 2016 incident. Police say he hit the woman, knocked her down and she sustained a broken leg.

He is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is 6'2" and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Submit a web tip at this link.