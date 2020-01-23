Police searching for man wanted for failing to appear out of Rock Island County

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the community's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say 20-year-old Kody Langdon is wanted for failure to appear/burglary out of Rock Island County.

He is described as being 5'11 and 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.