Police searching for man wanted for parole, sex offender registration violation in Scott County

Police are searching for a man wanted for violating his parole and sex offender registration in Scott County.

26-year-old Austin Cole is wanted for violating his parole and sex offender registration in Scott County. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

26-year-old Austin Cole is 6', 207 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he's wanted on an original charge of Lascivious Acts With a Child.

They say he's also wanted for Sex Offender Registration Violation and Criminal Mischief.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.