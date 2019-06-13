Police searching for man wanted in Rock Island County; considered armed and dangerous

Police are searching for a man wanted in Rock Island County for Probation Violation.

39-year-old Fredrick Gay is 5'9", 180 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he violated his probation on an original charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Gay is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.