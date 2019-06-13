Police searching for man who sold fake Paul McCartney concert tickets on Craigslist

Police are searching for a man who sold fake Paul McCartney concert tickets on Craigslist.

Suspect who sold fake Paul McCartney concert tickets

Police say on June 11th, the victim found two tickets for sale on Craigslist. She met up with the seller and gave him $350 for the tickets. When she arrived at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for the concert, she was told the tickets were fake.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'8" and in his late 30s. He was wearing a gray shirt and jeans and was a passenger in a maroon or dark-colored Chevy Impala with unknown Illinois plates.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.