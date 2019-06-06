Police searching for man who used counterfeit bills at Hy-Vee stores

Police are looking for a man who used fake $100 bills at Hy-Vee stores in Moline and Davenport.

Police say on April 12, 2019, the man bought liquor at a Hy-Vee store in Moline with a fake $100 bill. He also passed a fake $100 bill at a Hy-Vee store in Davenport. The man was wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, a dark t-shirt and glasses.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.