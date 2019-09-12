Police searching for man who used counterfeit bills at Moline GameStop

Do you recognize this man? Police are looking for him in connection to counterfeit bills used at the GameStop in Moline.

Police are searching for the man pictured above in connection to counterfeit bills used at Moline's GameStop. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say on August 3, the suspect bought a Playstation 4 at GameStop with three counterfeit $100 bills. They say he then returned the Playstation at the GameStop in Waterloo, Iowa and received cash in return.

The suspect has tattoos on both arms, visible in the photo provided by police.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on their app, P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

