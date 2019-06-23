Police searching for man with Autism missing from Franklin Park area

Authorities are searching for David Phillips, 42, of Franklin Park, who went missing on Saturday, June 22.

Franklin Park Police and Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory (EMPA), after Phillips went missing Saturday afternoon.

Phillips, who is 6 feet, and weighs 180 pounds, has autism, is non-verbal, and wears glasses.

Police say he has a "condition that places him in danger."

Phillips has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a green shirt, and green and brown striped pajama pants and slippers.

He was last seen at his group home at 3221 Dora Street in Franklin Park around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips' location should contact the Franklin Park Police Department at (847)-678-2444.

