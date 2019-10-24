Police searching for man with "violent tendencies"; wanted on multiple charges in Scott County

Have you seen this man? Police say he is wanted on multiple charges in Scott County.

Steven Adcock, 49 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 49-year-old Steven Adcock is wanted for Escape of a Felon, Burglary and Theft and for Parole Violation on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft, Burglary and Eluding.

He's described as being 5'10", 227 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.