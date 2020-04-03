Police searching for man with violent tendencies wanted out of Scott County

A man who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted out of Scott County. Law enforcement officials say he has also has violent tendencies.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Castaneda, is wanted on multiple charges.

He's wanted out of Scott County for stalking, criminal mischief, violation of a no contact order and failure to appear on original charges of violation of a no contact order and first-degree harassment.

He is described as 5'10" and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement.