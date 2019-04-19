Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in Illinois

A 5-year-old boy in Illinois has vanished. The missing boy, Andrew Freund, is also called A.J.

His parents say they last saw him Wednesday when he went to bed at the family home in Crystal Lake.

Police say he was reported missing Thursday.

FBI agents and other law enforcement agents were seen searching the family home Thursday.

Items from the residents were removed.

Investigators are calling the child's home a crime scene but did not elaborate.

Police say they have not issued an Ambert Alert in the case because it's unclear if the boy was kidnapped.