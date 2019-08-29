Police searching for missing teen

Police are looking for 13-year-old Izak Abarca, who was reported missing to Davenport Police on August 26th, 2019.

Izak Abarca is described as 180lbs, white male, who is 5'5" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you have any information regarding the disappearance of Abarca, please contact either Davenport Police or Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507.

Police have not released a photo of this individual at this time.

