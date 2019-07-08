Police searching for missing woman with autism in Marshalltown, Iowa

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman.

Officials with the Marshalltown Police Department say 18-year-old Jazmin Reyes Raya is missing.

She is 5'0" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and balck hair with blonde tips.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater, black tank top and light colored (washed) blue jeans. She was last seen on Friday, July 5 in the area of North 5th Street and Hughes around 7:50 p.m.

Public safey personnel have conducted ground and water searches in the area where she was last seen and the efforts are ongoing.

Officials say there is speculation on social media that suggests Jazmin may be with a friend or boyfriend, but officials say these claims are unfounded.

Jazmin's family says she is autistic and communicates at a childlike level. Additionally, she has a seizure disorder and has been without her daily medication since Friday evening.

Officials ask community members to check private property and vehicles as she may have taken shelter in an unsecure building, outbuilding or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.