Police searching for ‘peeping tom’

Police are looking for a man they say tried to take a picture of a female who was in the dressing room of a retail store on March 6. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

Police say the man held his phone up over the door while the female was in the dressing room. He was seen by a store employee. When confronted, the man quickly left the store and drove away in a light-colored (possibly tan) minivan.

He is described as being 6-foot-4-inches tall, thin build and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves. If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

