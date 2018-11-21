Police searching for quick-change scam suspect in Moline

Police in Moline are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted after a quick-change scam at Walmart.

Police say on November 14, the suspect went up to a register and bought a Red Bull energy drink with a $100 bill. During the transaction, police say he asked for different denominations back and set money aside and then pocketed it. Police say he was able to get away with $500 and left in a tan van.

If you know who he is, please call the tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using the Crime Stoppers free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.