Police searching for suspect after Davenport bank is robbed

Police are searching for a suspect after the U.S. Bank in Davenport on North Division was robbed. Police say this happened Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. police responded to the bank for a report of the robbery.

Officials say the suspect, a man wearing a dark coat, dark hat and sunglasses went into the bank and demanded money. Police say he implied he had a weapon but no weapon was displayed.

Police he then left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app or submit a tip online at "Qccrimestoppers.com".