Police searching for suspect in attempted armed robbery in Moline

Do you recognize this person? Police are looking for him in connection to an attempted armed robbery at the Super Stop in Moline.

Police are looking for this male suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery in Moline in September. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say officers were called to the Super Stop on 15th Street on September 8 for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

They say a male subject wearing a ski mask and gray hoodie entered the store and had his hand in his pocket, pretending it was a gun. He demanded the cashier give him all of the money.

The cashier asked him if he was serious. The suspect replied that he wasn't kidding and to give him all of the money so that no one had to get hurt. The cashier did not give him the money.

A customer then walked in, and the cashier asked him to call 911. That's when the suspect left the store, claiming he was just kidding, and she didn't need to call the police.

According to police, the cashier described the suspect as a younger black male, about 17-years-old. Only his eyes were visible.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Nike symbol on it, which he tried to cover up with duct tape. However, the duct tape was falling off. He also had black gloves on, and police believe the shoes he was wearing were possibly Vans.

If you know who committed this attempted robbery, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.