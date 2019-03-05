Police searching for suspect; wanted for taking watches in Moline

Police in Moline are looking for a wanted suspect and they're asking for your help.

Police took to Facebook on Monday announcing their #MissedConnectionsMonday post of the day, which featured a "Silver Fox Alert".

Police say the man pictured above grabbed multiple watches and hid them up his sleeve while shopping. While police don't specify which store this was at, police say they need your help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.