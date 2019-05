Police are looking for a man who stole from K & K Hardware in Davenport.

According to police, on May 22, 2019, Bettendorf Police took a report of a theft at the store. They are asking for the public's help in identifying this person regarding that crime.

If you recognize him, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.