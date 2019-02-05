Police searching for suspects after armed robbery; recover knife at scene

Police are searching for two women after a report of an armed robbery in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Officials say shortly after 12 a.m. early Tuesday, police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery on Hacker Street in Buffalo.

Upon arrival, officials were told the victim was attempted to sell a cellphone to two unknown females. The two females attacked the victim according to police, causing injury to the victim. Police say in a release they also made statements to stab the victim, however, the victim was not stabbed during the incident. Police did recover a knife from the area.

Police say the two females left in possibly in a dark colored sedan. They're described as white or Hispanic females in the age range of 18-25. Police say one of them has the spade symbol tattooed on her face.

If you have any information of this incident or know who these suspects may be, please contact the Buffalo Police Department at (563)381-4733 or the Quad Cities Crime Stoppers tip line at (309)762-9500.