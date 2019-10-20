Police searching for suspects after two Buffalo churches vandalized

Police are searching for one or more suspects who vandalized two churches on Saturday in Buffalo.

Both St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Calvary Lutheran Church were damaged on the same night and are located on 4th Street.

Church members told TV6 that St. Peter’s was the first church broken into during late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

St. Peter’s was closed on Sunday and members had to attend services at other churches.

"Obviously there is an individual or individuals out there who just want to cause some unnecessary grief for other people,” said David Keeney, a member of St. Peter’s.

At this church, members told TV6 that the person or individuals broke in through the back window, knocked over the lectern, seemed to smear their own blood stain on the wall and cut the head off their statue of Mary.

"It just seemed to be random vandalism,” said Keeney. “The worst was they shot off the fire extinguisher and there's fire extinguisher powder all over the church."

Leaders at St. Peter's said the damage could've been a lot worse.

It's over 100 years old with many memories of baptisms and wedding ceremonies.

Calvary Lutheran Church, located right next door, was broken into on the same night.

The vandal or vandals broke in through the back door, sprayed fire extinguisher dust everywhere, turned on the sink faucets and left them running.

Roger Larson, the Buffalo City Council President, attends Calvary Lutheran and said members of it are upset and are now having service in their cafeteria room instead.

"When you are looking at churches you don't expect those kinds of things,” said Larson. “Churches are sanctuaries and when people do these things to churches it's unfathomable."

However, members at both churches said they forgive the person who did it.

"Here at the church if anybody ever needed anything or wanted anything we'd be more than happy to help them out or do whatever we could,” said Larson.

They even offered for the vandal to come back to their churches and join them for service.

"As a church community we forgive those people and ask that they come visit us on Sunday mornings instead of the middle of the night,” said Keeney.

Both churches said they are hiring professionals to clean up the mess.

The Buffalo Police Department said it is still searching for one or more suspects who vandalized both churches.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police.